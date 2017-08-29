Enlarge image Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel met with his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson at the U.S. State Department. (© Germany.info) For the third time since taking on his role as Foreign Minister, Sigmar Gabriel traveled to Washington today for talks with his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson. Discussions between the two secretaries centered on issues and crises in international politics, the most important of which being the situation in the Korean Peninsula.

Supporting victims of hurricane Harvey

On the minds of both secretaries were the victims of Hurricane Harvey which devastated Texas earlier this week. Due to flood damage, many residents of Houston and other cities have been left homeless. Both Secretaries, before touching on other issues, emphasized the urgent need for support for Texan residents.

North Korea, Iran, and Russia in Focus

The most urgent matter of business for the day’s meeting was discussing the current situation in North Korea. North Korea still has not understood that the missile program and nuclear program have to stop, said Gabriel. For this reason, it is essential that the UN Security Council convene urgently to approach this topic.

Also elaborated on during the meeting was the nuclear agreement with Iran. Germany and its European partners have a vested interest in maintaining the agreement, which requires cooperation on the Iranian side to implement every detail. This goal should be pursued together with the United States.

Finally, Secretary Tillerson and Foreign Minister Gabriel examined US sanctions against Russia. Gabriel encouraged a thawing of tensions between Russia and the west while also inserting that there needs to be a long-term ceasefire in Eastern Ukraine.

Onward bound to Paris

During a stop at the German Embassy in Washington, Gabriel hosted a Question-And-Answer session with embassy employees touching on topics ranging from the upcoming federal election in Germany to Brexit. Afterwards, the Foreign Minister added his own contribution to the embassy's donations for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

After a meeting with Henry Kissinger, the Foreign Minister is to travel on to Paris for meetings with French Cabinet Ministers.