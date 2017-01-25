The German Parliament decided on May 21, 2015, that former Soviet prisoners of war should receive a symbolic payment in recognition of their treatment in German detention. Members of the Soviet armed forces who were detained as prisoners of war by Germany during the Second World War in the period from June 22, 1941, to May 8, 1945, may apply for a one-time payment in the amount of 2,500 euros. There is no statutory entitlement to the payment, and the payment may not be transferred or inherited.

If a valid application has been submitted and none of the persons entitled to be legal successors as defined in the guidelines on one-time payments to former Soviet prisoners of war in recognition of their treatment in German detention (ASK-Anerkennungsrichtlinie) have notified the Federal Office for Central Services and Unresolved Property Issues (BADV) of the legal succession within six months following the death of the person eligible for a payment, the entitlement to a payment expires.



The period of time in which to submit an application ends this year on September 30, 2017. This is an exclusionary deadline.



The application form in German, English and Russian languages as well as additional information can be found on the website of the the Federal Office for Central Services and Unresolved Property Issues (Bundesamt für zentrale Dienste und offene Vermögensfragen or BADV). Applications must be submitted in writing to the Federal Office for Central Services and Unresolved Property Issues (BADV), DGZ Ring 12, D-13086 Berlin, Germany. German missions also accept applications to be forwarded.

