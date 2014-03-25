|
Mar 25, 2014
Houston Special Events Newsletter
Dear fellow Germans and friends of Germany,
Please join me on April 9, 2014 for a discussion with Wilhelm von Boddien, Managing Director of the Berliner Schloss Association, about the reconstruction of the Berlin City Palace as the Humboldtforum. Furthermore, I would like to make all the German teachers in our jurisdiction aware of the Atlantic Brücke study trip in June 2014! The new application deadline is April 5, 2014. Don't miss this great opportunity to visit Germany!
Last but not least, I would like to inform our German readers about the Beibehaltungsgenehmigung - the permission to retain German citizenship when naturalizing in the US. Take a look at the dedicated section for all the information you may need.
With my best wishes,
Klaus-Jochen Gühlcke
Consul General
(©Germany.Info/Houston)
In this issue
Information for German Citizens
|
Zusätzliche Hinweise bei Beantragung aus den USA
Wichtiger Hinweis: Die gültige Genehmigung der Beibehaltung der deutschen Staatsangehörigkeit müssen Sie vor dem Einschwörungstermin in Ihren Händen halten, um Ihre deutsche Staatsangehörigkeit nicht zu verlieren!
Our Goal
German Consulate Houston
|